Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Atlas, a one and a half year old golden retriever was lured from his back yard March 8 photo: Facebook

Right now Atlas is on his way home, in the car with Ian and Taylor Galt.

After being contacted by someone over text message demanding the reward, RCMP helped reunite the one and a half year old golden retriever with his family.

Ian credits the reunion to the RCMP.

”There were two new police officers put on the case that had a fondness and commitment to finding our dog,” said Ian.

READ MORE: Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

READ MORE: Kelowna dog trainer weighs in on ecollars after SPCA sends out a warning

Ian says that he thinks the person he was receiving text messages from was a co-worker of the woman who stole Atlas and was actually holding onto him in Penticton.

“It’s unbelievable, we were just at the end our our rope, every day getting inundated with texts message saying come on where’s the money,” said Ian.

Atlas was lured from his yard and taken into a dark coloured SUV March 9. The golden retriever was in a gated back yard in Ian Galt’s yard while his son, and Atlas’ owner, Taylor was out of town for work.

“Over the past few days Kelowna RCMP have received numerous tips from the public and continued to follow up on a number of potential leads,” said Const. Lesley Smith. “While working closely with the complainant, our members were able to track down Atlas’ location and he was returned to his owner just after 4pm this afternoon”.

This investigation remains ongoing, however locating and returning Atlas to his Kelowna home was our first priority and no further updates will be provided at this time.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Taylor Galt with Atlas photo: Taylor Galt

Previous story
Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis
Next story
Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Just Posted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

MP Rachel Blaney hopes DFO listens to locals about Chinook fishery issue

“I implore you and your Ministry to be thorough in your consultation”

Iron Chisel ready to compete again at CFI Fitness in Port McNeill

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4”

North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Eagles more than exceeded expectations.

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Canada’s Big 5 bank CEOs pay rises 6.5% to earn $54M in 2018

Volatility in equity markets last year also put pressure on the banks’ valuations

Federal budget expected to have more wiggle room, even with weaker outlook

Economy posted solid numbers for much of last year and employment has remained particularly strong

Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1

Feisty battle sees two New York players ejected

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Live camera on B.C. railway museum draws worldwide viewers

Revelstoke is Virtual Railfan’s first Canadian location

Most Read