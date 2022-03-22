Grand opening of new Sooke library postponed as rotating strikes impact VIRL system

The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)

Sooke’s month-old library is postponing its official grand opening, as unionized Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) workers continue rotating job action.

The branch has been open to the public since Feb. 25, but had plans to celebrate its inception on Saturday (March 26).

Communications director David Carson said VIRL decided postponing the official launch would be in the best interest of everyone. Librarians with BC General Employees’ Union Local 702 are in the midst of bargaining talks with VIRL for higher wages and better work conditions.

Carson said a new date will be announced for the grand opening soon. He added that in the month the branch has been open, they’ve registered 597 library cards.

