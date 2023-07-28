A man faces multiple assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in the face and pushing a man. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man faces multiple assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in the face and pushing a man. (Black Press Media file photo)

Grass fire confrontation leaves woman with potentially life-altering injuries

2 people say they were assaulted after approaching man accused of lighting grass on fire

A man faces multiple charges after police said he reportedly assaulted two people on Wednesday evening, leaving a 67-year-old woman with potentially life-altering injuries.

Victoria police officers attended the 1300-block of Fort Street just after 7 p.m. on July 26 and determined the woman had been struck in the face and a 66-year-old man had been pushed by the suspect.

Police said the altercation happened after the pair approached the man, who was allegedly lighting grass on fire in front of an apartment building. The suspect also tried to hit a third person but failed, according to VicPD. A police spokesperson said it didn’t appear the Victoria Fire Department attended after being asked by Black Press Media.

The man was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene on foot. He faces aggravated assault and assault charges and was held in custody to appear in court.

The woman suffered potentially life-altering injuries and was taken to the hospital.

VicPD said they won’t be sharing further information now that the matter is before the courts.

