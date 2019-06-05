Dr. Daniel Archie Buie was practicing at the Uptown Medical Clinic before suspension. (Uptown Medical Clinic)

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

A Greater Victoria doctor faces discipline after breaching the conditions of a previous ruling from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (CPSBC).

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie is a general practitioner who initially faced a six-month suspension of his medical practice in 2008 after inappropriate behaviour was reported. It was discovered that between 2006-2007 Buie hugged and kissed a patient, and made inappropriate and unprofessional comments to her.

As a result, Buie was given a six-month suspension, an $1,800 fine and required counselling services prior to returning to practice.

Buie returned to work operating out of the Uptown Medical Clinic at 3460 Saanich Rd., but as of June 1 he faces a second, two-month suspension after he failed to follow specific orders from the College.

The CPSBC outlined that Buie should only work in a specific location, but he failed to alert the College of a move in 2018. Buie also failed to have signs “conspicuously posted” in his office and reception area stating that a chaperone would be present during all complete physical examinations, and all breast, pelvic or sensitive examinations of female patients, including those where a patient would undress.

It was also mandatory to alert all clinical and medical staff at his practice about these conditions.

After Buie failed to take these steps the CPSBC issued a second disciplinary citation.

Buie will be transferred from the full-family class of registration to the conditional-disciplined class, meaning that he will be faced with unannounced audits and face more conditions from the College.

He will also face a formal reprimand in the form of a written statement which outlines his misconducts, and which will stay on his record forever. Additionally, he will have his practice suspended for two months.

So far Buie’s office has not been transparent about this recent suspension. Black Press reached out to the Uptown Medical Clinic where staff initially reported Buie was sick. When questioned about the suspension, staff declined to comment and hung up.

