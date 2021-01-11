Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)

Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

A 22-year-old Greater Victoria man who died snowboarding on Mount Washington last week has been identified in an online fundraising campaign.

Tristan Alexander was snowboarding on an intermediate terrain run during a snowstorm on Jan. 5. He was with four companions but did not meet them at the base of the hill as planned.

He was found by his friends, who assisted in the search. He was unresponsive and despite life-saving measures, did not survive. His was the third death of a skier/snowboarder on the mountain since 2015.

READ ALSO: Victoria snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

The GoFundMe creator, Vanessa Wylie, writes that Alexander, a former student at Oak Bay High School, was a “wonderful son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend who touched the lives of those around him.”

“Tristan was an elite athlete and exemplary student.”

Wylie started the GoFundMe to help the family with unexpected expenses including funeral costs. His family has suffered numerous health crises, she noted.

“It is inconceivable that this wonderful young man who has been such a source of strength and resilience has been taken from them.”

In 2013, Alexander spoke to Black Press Media about his various athletic ventures. Then 14 years old, Alexander was one of two extremely gifted judokas training out of the Victoria Judo Club. He went on to win several gold medals in international judo tournaments. He was also captain of his hockey team and played basketball with the Bay’s junior team.

Martial arts school Kokushikai Judo posted a tribute to Alexander on its Facebook page Jan. 6.

“Knowing you has made me a better person, and you will be missed by everyone Tristan Alexander. It was an honour to have known and trained with you.”

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $10,000.

READ ALSO: Big decision for judo teen

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathSkiing and SnowboardingVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pamela Anderson promotes Island animal sanctuary with billboard campaign
Next story
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

Just Posted

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Op-ed
Gardening critical for the new post-pandemic, climate change economy

The good thing about growing our own food is that it can be done organically.

North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney will meet with federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan on Monday to discuss the transition plans for Vancouver Island following her announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . (Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror)
Rachel Blaney to meet fisheries minister to discuss economic transition plan for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

The MP says she will communicate the voices of people affected

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Danika Gunter, fiance Tyler Swanson along with their baby Kinsley Ann Swanson. Photo submitted
Comox Valley’s New Year’s baby a family affair

Kinsley Ann Swanson was born at 7:39 a.m. Jan. 1 at the North Island Hospital Comox Valley

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Emily Rose laid down a kindness rocks at a tribute to 16-year-old Andre Courtemanche, whose body was found Saturday at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Emily Rose photo)
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Calls for increased mental health support following death of Langford teen

16-year-old Andre Courtemanche’s body was found at Goldstream Provincial Park

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)
Residents fuming, calling for Metchosin councillor to resign following ‘fiesta fiasco’

Mayor John Ranns has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

People with bird feeders are urged to watch for sick birds after reports of migrating Pine Siskens spreading salmonella by flocking at feeders in parts of the province. (Courtesy of Wildlife Association of BC)
Vancouver Islanders with feeders cautioned about salmonella outbreak

Pine Siskin birds flocking at feeders, spreading disease, residents warned to watch for sick birds

Pamela Anderson is putting herself out there to promote the RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus and the vegan lifestyle. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson promotes Island animal sanctuary with billboard campaign

Island celebrity pushing animal compassion, vegan lifestyle, on behalf of RASTA Sanctuary

Most Read