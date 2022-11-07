Greater Victoria woman wins $474K in Lotto Max draw

Kerri Butterworth is going to use some of her winnings to pay down her mortgage

Kerri Butterworth poses for a photo after winning the lottery. (Courtesy of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation)

A Greater Victoria woman plans to go see the New York Yankees play, pay down her mortgage and help her family after winning almost half a million dollars playing Lotto Max.

Kerri Butterworth won $474,526.70 from the Oct. 4 draw and was at home when she checked her ticket.

“I usually look at the results first online and that’s when I saw there was a winner in Victoria,” Butterworth said in a statement. “I was in shock. I didn’t think I was reading it right.”

The first person Butterworth broke the news to was her youngest daughter.

“I woke her up and at first she thought she was in trouble,” Butterworth added. “I had her look at the ticket and she freaked out.”

Butterworth bought her ticket in Langford at Westshore Town Centre.

“My head was shaking. I was speechless. I still have no words. I’m trying to wrap my head around it.”

ALSO READ: Victoria resident shocked after winning almost $50,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingGreater VictoriaWest Shore