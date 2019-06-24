Green Party candidate talks upcoming federal election during visit to the North Island

Mark de Bruijn, Green Party candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding, sat down with the North Island Gazette at the North Island Mall in Port Hardy on Sunday for a video interview, which you can read the highlights from below:

Green Party’s platform:

Our platform hasn’t been released and it won’t be until the writ has dropped which is up to Prime Minister Trudeau… We have, in my opinion, by far and away the most complete climate action plan of all parties in Canada. I think we are the only one that is truly viable and will achieve what we need to achieve according to all the scientists and what they’re predicting about the changes that are coming to this planet.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney’s performance:

Rachel’s done a really good job as a rookie MP for this riding, I don’t think that can be disputed. She’s well known, she’s well regarded, she’s kept pretty close touch with the riding… But Rachel is unfortunately aligned with the wrong party, because the party does not have a viable, or a solid, plan for dealing with climate, and probably their weakest point is that they are extremely split about what to do about fossil fuels… I also don’t think Rachel as an individual MP is very well versed in the whole climate change issue.

Fish Farms:

Fish farms have to get out of the ocean, we have to be unequivocal about that. I know that’s extremely controversial, but it’s no secret that salmon stocks, wild stocks, are in precipitous decline. Fish farms are by no means the only reason that is happening, I mean it’s all tied in with climate change, acidification of oceans, warming of the oceans, habitat destruction through logging and mining… but fish farms are a gauntlet that all these young salmon swim through when they come out of the rivers.

