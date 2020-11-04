Green Party of Canada holding AGM for North Island-Powell River riding

A supporter holds a sign for the Green Party of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The North Island Powell River Electoral District Association of the Green Party of Canada (GPC) has scheduled its annual general meeting for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 2-3 p.m. The meeting will be virtual and each attendee must register in advance. Because it’s virtual, only verified voting members will be admitted to the business portion of the meeting.

The public at large is invited to register for a post-AGM virtual event running from 3-4 p.m., featuring an all-female panel.

Annamie Paul, the recently elected GPC leader, along with three women who ran in last month’s provincial election – Gillian Anderson (Courtenay-Comox), Alexandra Morton (North Island) and Kim Darwin (Powell River-Sunshine Coast) – will engage in an interesting and lively conversation.

How do women sitting at the political table change the conversation? What special challenges do women face when entering politics? How do grassroots or non-profit experiences translate into political savvy? How do we manage compromise and collaboration while adhering to the Green principles?

Paul has said that our two defining challenges are building the social safety net and the climate emergency. Do women bring a unique perspective to those challenges? Do youth bring a unique perspective to those challenges? Do First Nations and people of colour bring a unique perspective to those challenges?

Both the AGM and the post-AGM event have links for registration.

RSVP for the AGM at https://tinyurl.com/y2ewatb6

RSVP for the post-AGM event at https://tinyurl.com/yyerjg4n

