Adobe stock

Group of nine Alberta universities, colleges to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge among the institutions

Nine universities and colleges in Alberta say they are ramping up COVID-19 measures by making vaccination a requirement to enter their campuses.

University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge and Medicine Hat College are among the institutions that will require proof of vaccination.

A joint news release from the nine schools also says rapid testing will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination, except for those who cannot be vaccinated because of medical or other reasons.

Each school is to decide when it will begin enforcing the new measures.

The news release says vaccinations are the most effective way to protect communities from the damaging effects of COVID-19.

The announcement follows an off-campus outbreak in late August, when 45 University of Alberta students tested positive for COVID-19 after orientation.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta’s post-secondary schools saying no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
46 cases of new COVID-19 Mu variant detected in B.C. so far
Next story
Biden points to wildfires, weather to push for big $3.5 trillion rebuild

Just Posted

A.J. Elliott Elementary School in Sointula. (SD85.bc.ca photo)
Sointula students back in the classroom after mask exemption dispute

Devin Nelson ended up in the ICU in Victoria after suffering seizures. Doctors are trying to determine the cause, including whether there is any connection to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy Devin Nelson
Campbell River man experiences non-stop seizures, doctors explore cause

The Mowi feed control centre in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Build it and they will feed, MOWI says

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
New accessible playgrounds, maintenance upgrades coming to north Island schools