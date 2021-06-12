Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Growth in Canadian household wealth on track to slow down as economy reopens

‘I think households will be tempted to restart spending on things like dining out, clothing,’ says TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva

Statistics Canada said Friday that household financial assets rose for a fourth consecutive quarter and the debt-to-income ratio fell, but some economists predict the gains may slow down as the economy reopens and spending ramps up.

The amount Canadians owe compared to their income dropped in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the end of last year, Statistics Canada said as growth in disposable income outpaced debt.

However, TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva said household spending may cause those gains to drop their pace as the country moves out of the most recent wave of COVID-19.

“Once the economy begins to reopen and spending on services — which was largely unavailable during the pandemic — restarts, I think households will be tempted to restart spending on things like dining out, clothing,” she said in an interview Friday, “and many of these categories of spending are tied to credit card spending.”

The last year has been marked by increases in household wealth and disposable income, which was bolstered during the first quarter of 2021 by higher wages and government support, Statistics Canada said.

Household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income on a seasonally adjusted basis fell to 172.3 per cent in the first quarter compared with 174.0 per cent for the fourth quarter of 2020. The result means Canadians owed $1.72 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income.

Meanwhile, the household debt service ratio, measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income, fell to 13.45 per cent from 13.55 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The decrease came as the seasonally adjusted household savings rate rose to 13.1 per cent in the first quarter compared with 11.9 per cent in the last quarter of 2020.

Statistics Canada also said households have managed to add over $2 trillion in wealth since the start of 2020 helped by a strong rebound in financial markets and a hot housing market.

But while household debt has been driven down during the pandemic and wealth is on the rise, households may soon fall back into old habits.

“The spending habits and the saving habits we saw during the pandemic may begin to normalize and government income support payments will begin to fade out” Bushmeneva said, “so the boost to disposable income will begin to dissipate.”

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said consumer activity is already creeping towards prepandemic levels in the United States and those same trends are expected to emerge in Canada.

According to an index created by CIBC that tracks travel to stores, work places and on transit in the U.S., the measures are rising after a nosedive early in the pandemic and are “marching back toward where they were when a pandemic was something out of a horror movie,” Shenfeld wrote in a note to investors.

“The most important implication will be on overall economic growth: the more options there are to spend, the more spending we’ll see,” he wrote.

RBC economist Claire Fan echoed the sentiment, saying the firm has forecasted a significant increase in services spending, particularly in households with “pent-up demands.”

“It’s quite a massive amount that they have accumulated throughout 2020 so they’re going to have purchasing power to really spend on services like restaurants, hotels, international travel, once these services start to open up later in the year,” Fan said in an interview Friday.

And like Bushmeneva, Fan said she expects the growth to household wealth will begin to slow down and eventually settle at prepandemic rates as the economy opens up.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

economy

Previous story
MPs move to convene emergency Islamophobia summit before August
Next story
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. Photo contributed
COMMENTARY: MLA Michele Babchuk talks the future of forestry

‘These forests are important to every single one of us, myself included’

Dr. Prean Armogam hands over a cheque for $10,000 to Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society president Rosaline Glynn. The money will be going towards a new roof for the Port Hardy seniors centre. This is the second donation Dr. Armogam has made to the society, giving them $5,000 a little over a year ago. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Doctor donates $10k to Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society for new roof

This was the second donation Armogam has given to the society

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 30-June 5. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
COVID-19 cases drop again almost everywhere on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo had four new cases last week, down from 22 the week before

Blueprints for the seniors housing project in Port Hardy. (North Island Seniors Housing Foundation photo)
BC Housing declines North Island Seniors Housing Foundation’s proposal to build units

BC Housing will be explaining why exactly the project was declined at a June 18 meeting

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses during game against Finland

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winning ticket for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Once again, there was no winning ticket

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

As stories of the horrors of residential schools circulate after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced it had located what are believed to be the remains of 215 children, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he feels a connection with the former students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 sides of the same coin: Ex-foster kids identify with residential school survivors

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the child welfare system takes Indigenous children from their families

Nathan Watts, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, shares his story of substance use, a perspective he said isn’t seen enough. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Watts)
Public shaming, hate perpetuates further substance use: UVic researcher

Longtime addict Nathan Watts offers a user’s perspective on substance use

Most Read