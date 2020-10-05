Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

The man accused of murdering four people in Penticton last year will plead guilty to all charges later this month.

John Brittain’s lawyer announced his intention to enter the guilty pleas on what was meant to be the first day of a month-long trial.

Brittain is expected to enter the pleas on Oct. 14, which will be immediately followed by a two-day sentencing hearing.

The trial for the man accused of murdering four people in Penticton last year begins today (Oct. 5) in Kelowna.

John Brittain, 69, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019.

A motive for the killings, which happened in broad daylight, has not been released but police have said all of the victims were known to Brittain.

The case has faced several delays while working its way through the courts over the past 18 months, the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic which put off setting the trial date a number of times.

In May, an application was granted to move the trial to Kelowna from Penticton, though the reasoning behind that move is not known.

While Brittain initially elected to have a jury trial, it is now scheduled to be heard by Supreme Court judge alone.

In March, Black Press Media reported that the trial for the accused Penticton shooter was anticipated to take four weeks.

