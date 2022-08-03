Gun found, attempted-murder charge laid after shooting in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP say a gun allegedly used in a shooting Monday, Aug. 1, has been found and a suspect charged with attempted murder remains in custody. (News Bulletin file photo)

48-year-old man remains in custody after incident and arrest Aug. 1

A gun allegedly used in a shooting in Nanaimo on the B.C. Day long weekend has been found and a suspect has been charged with attempted murder.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Robert Allen Estes, 48, of no fixed address, has been charged with the one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident that happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 1, near the Northfield Road intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway.

The gun was found by a team of investigators, led by Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services. The team searched “through a seemingly endless supply of bramble bushes” and found the sawed-off shotgun in the late afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 2. in the vicinity of Northfield and Boxwood roads. The weapon will undergo a forensic examination.

Estes has been remanded into police custody to await his next court appearance Thursday, Aug. 11, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

The 43-year-old shooting victim, who suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, remains in hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.



