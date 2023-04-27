VIDEO: Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire west of Williams Lake

Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)

A tree falling on a power line in the community of Riske Creek sparked a wildfire and quick response from residents in the area this week.

The incident happened along Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, April 26, while the area was under a special weather statement due to strong, gusty winds.

Traffic was temporarily impacted, with the highway closed for about two hours, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reports the fire covered about 50 hectares and is considered being held.

This same area was hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, something which residents noted on social media following the incident.

Hanceville rancher Juri Agapow was driving home when he saw the fire.

He said individuals from the Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department helped and Chilco Ranch showed up with a semi-water truck.

Agapow praised the owners of Chilcotin Lodge for getting pumps and tanks ready.

“I couldn’t get home as the fire was getting bad by the dump so I went to Chilcotin Lodge and helped out.”

When the highway reopened at 7:45 p.m., fire crews and the Chilco tanker were still on site fighting hot spots.

READ MORE: Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresCariboo

Previous story
Special avalanche warning issued for Western Canada
Next story
Gastown Steam Clock maker visits B.C. gallery, recalls time living in Surrey

Just Posted

Loci #113 carrying spectators between Woss Camp and Woss Lake on the second annual Woss Lake Logger Sports Day. Photo dated June 14, 1969. (Photo supplied)
The history behind the first Woss Lake Logger Sports event goes way back to 1968

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas