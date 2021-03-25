The Gwa’ni Project will develop a modern land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley, jointly developed between the ‘Namgis First Nation whose traditional territory the valley is, and the provincial government. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

The Gwa’ni Project will develop a modern land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley, jointly developed between the ‘Namgis First Nation whose traditional territory the valley is, and the provincial government. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

Gwa’ni land use project to bring Nimpkish Valley ‘sustainably into the future’

‘Namgis First Nation collaborating with province on new land use plan

The ‘Namgis First Nation is working with the government to create a new land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley as part of B.C.’s focus on modernizing its land use plans.

The Vancouver Island Land Use Plan was finalized in 2000, and is sorely in need of an update, as land use plans do from time to time, says ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik.

“There was a land use plan before the Vancouver Island Land Use Plan (VILUP), and there was one before that. When they first started resource extraction here, they thought it was never going to end. But they realized, you know what, there is an end if we keep it up like this. So they changed it. This is another change, and it’s a necessary one.”

“This new plan will get us sustainably into the future,” he added.

A task force of ‘Namgis, government representatives and experts make up the Gwa’ni Project Team, so named after the ‘Namgis name for the Nimpkish River — which, circuitously is an anglicized version of the name ‘Namgis.

The team will spend a few years together reviewing the 160,000 hectare area. Ultimately their recommendations will be used to create new policies to manage the resource extraction and other uses of the land. Most of the Nimpkish Valley is within Western Forest Product’s Tree Farm Licence 37.

The Gwa’ni Project is designed to have lots of consultation with stakeholders and regular transparency to the public.

“We’re not going to treat anybody like Indians,” said Svanvik with a wry laugh.

The nation has already sent letters to surrounding municipalities informing them of the project and giving assurance that they are recognized as stakeholders in the process and will be involved “early and often.”

The Modern Land Use Plan is a provincial priority, and includes a commitment to implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Gwa’ni Project is one of six in the province, and the only one on Vancouver Island. Others are in the Peace River area, the Nicola watershed, Squamish-Lillooet and the Sunshine Coast.

The red line shows the boundary of the Gwa’ni Project Plan Area.

RELATED: ‘Namgis First Nation partners with the Province of B.C.

‘Namgis Traditional Territory

The Nimpkish River is the longest on Vancouver Island at 90 km. The watershed links the Woss, Vernon and Nimpkish Lakes and several smaller lakes. The valley, which includes high alpine ecosystems, is rich in wildlife from all five Pacific salmon, to elk and bears.

It’s has been part of ‘Namgis territory since time immemorial. Though now based in Alert Bay on Cormorant Island north of Port McNeill, their territory is mostly south in the Nimpkish Valley.

“It’s a tough thing to have to work inside the way things are when this is our territory,” he said.

“The reason that it’s not our territory now is because long ago there were three fascist regimes around the world, and they decided it’s better if we don’t fight amongst ourselves. So they talked to the pope and the pope said, well you know what? If you find any land where the people aren’t Christian, you can claim it as your own,” Svanvik said with a quick back-of-the-envelope explanation of the Doctrine of Discovery.

That was the legal and moral argument monarchies used to colonize lands outside of Europe. It was based on a racist idea at the time that European Christians were superior.

“It was used to dehumanize, exploit and subjugate Indigenous Peoples and dispossess us of our most basic rights,” wrote the Assembly of First Nations in a 2018 paper on dismantline the Doctrine of Discovery. They argue the doctrine still influences Canadian policy and laws, and must be undone.

“So that’s the genesis of this,” Svanvik finished. ”I have a difficult time having to go into that, but [the Modern Land Use Plan] is an avenue that’s open for us to have input on what happens. Our ultimate goal here is sustainable land. We can all agree we want a sustainable future.”

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

BC politicsIndigenousPlanning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday
Next story
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

Just Posted

The Gwa’ni Project will develop a modern land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley, jointly developed between the ‘Namgis First Nation whose traditional territory the valley is, and the provincial government. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Gwa’ni land use project to bring Nimpkish Valley ‘sustainably into the future’

‘Namgis First Nation collaborating with province on new land use plan

Councillors Janet Dorward and Treena Smith accepted the Bear Smart Community designation from MLA Claire Trevena and Conservation Officer Ben York. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Port Hardy celebrates Bear Smart Week with some fun activities

The district will post the winning photos on its new Bear Smart Port Hardy Facebook Page.

Taxes are a chore, but filing a return can get people with low incomes access to financial support. (BP file image)
Free tax clinic in Port Hardy for low income residents

Drop in to the Civic Centre March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

RDMW Chair Andrew Hory (left) Presented Operations Manager Jeff Long with multiple awards earned va qualifications and for his high marks in the Local Government Administration Program at Capilano University. (North Island Gazette 2018 file photo)
RDMW Chair talks two years in office and what the future holds for the region

“Like every organization the RDMW has challenges…”

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

The winning numbers from Thursday’s (March 24) Lotto 6/49 draw. (Sooke News Mirror)
Vancouver Island lotto winner has not claimed $1 million prize

Draw took place on Wednesday, lucky ticket purchased in Sooke

The Tofino Bus is hoping to resume service by the first week of April. (Tofino Bus Photo)
Vancouver Island bus service to resume soon

Tofino Bus could be operational by April after government cash injection

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Most Read