Gwa’ni Project survey now available online

The project survey can be found at https://landuseplanning.gov.bc.ca

The Gwa’ni Project will develop a modern land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley, jointly developed between the ‘Namgis First Nation whose traditional territory the valley is, and the provincial government. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

The Province and the ‘Namgis First Nation have partnered to develop a modernized land use plan in the Nimpkish Valley on north Vancouver Island. This planning process, which covers approximately 166,000 hectares, is called the Gwa’ni Project.

The purpose of the engagement is to understand the interests and priorities of stakeholders and the public for the Nimpkish Valley.

The Gwa’ni Project Survey, open Oct. 27 to Nov. 27, gives stakeholders an opportunity to participate in the planning process.

The Gwa’ni Project Survey will ask participants to share their perspectives, interests, values and desired outcomes for the Project Area (Nimpkish Valley).

The results of the survey along with any other comments received in the fall of 2021 will be summarized in a “What We Heard” document and posted on the Gwa’ni Project Engagement Website. This information will be used by Gwa’ni Project team as they develop management scenarios and ultimately Consensus Recommendations for the Project Area. The information gathered will also be used in the Socio Economic and Environmental Assessment.

Further engagement is planned for the fall of 2022, once the alternate Management Scenarios have been drafted.

The project survey can be found at https://landuseplanning.gov.bc.ca.

First NationsGovernment