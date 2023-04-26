Highway 18 was closed Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023, following a fatal crash just outside Lake Cowichan. (DriveBC map)

Highway 18 was closed Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023, following a fatal crash just outside Lake Cowichan. (DriveBC map)

Head-on crash near Lake Cowichan claims one life

Highway closed in both directions until approximately 7 p.m.

One driver is dead and another has been airlifted to hospital following a head-on collision on Highway 18 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. about two kilometres east of Lake Cowichan.

A westbound minivan collided head-on with a flatbed truck that had been travelling east.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the minivan died at the scene,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a media release.

The driver of the flatbed truck was flown by helicopter from the scene to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway is expected to be closed in both directions until 7 p.m. while RCMP traffic analysts and Lake Cowichan RCMP officers investigate the cause of the collision.

Police are looking for witnesses. Those who may have seen the incident occur are asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

Breaking Newscowichan valleyfatal collisionLake Cowichan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Simulated oil spill off B.C. coast tests marine response
Next story
Bill introduced in Senate to change publication ban rules on sexual assault cases

Just Posted

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?