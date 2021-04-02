Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort

Health advisory issued after Kelowna ski resort restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Interior Health (IH) has issued an advisory for Big White on Friday, April 2.

The advisory comes after a video of a party at a resort restaurant, Charley Victoria’s All Day Après, surfaced and made the rounds on social media.

Now, IH said it’s advising guests, staff and residents who “attended congregate events in the past week to monitor themselves for symptoms related to COVID-19.”

Dr. Silvina Mema sent a letter to the ski resort, saying those who were at Charley Victoria’s have put themselves at risk of the virus.

“COVID-19 activity is increasing across the interior, including Big White,” she said.

“As such, we are asking anyone who was at this recent event to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Individuals who show symptoms of the virus are asked to arrange for a test immediately.

For more information on monitoring your symptoms, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

Most Read