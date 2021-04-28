Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Health authority extends overdose advisory for Vancouver Island communities

There’s still an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses

Island Health has extended an overdose advisory for the region for the second time.

The health authority issued the extension for Vancouver Island on Tuesday (April 27), warning that – two weeks after the original advisory went out – there’s still an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses in the region and increased risk with injection and inhalation.

Overdoses advisories in Greater Victoria, the Comox Valley, Nanaimo and Campbell River were extended.

The advisory extension directs bystanders to call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if someone overdoses.

For safer use, Island Health advises having substances checked, carrying naloxone, using with a friend or using close to help, staggering use with a friend so someone can respond and doing a tester before a regular hit. The Lifeguard App, which offers a CPR and naloxone guide, as well as a crisis and 811 nurses line, is also a recommended tool for those who use drugs.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Victoria

Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Most Read