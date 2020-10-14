A young boy uses hand sanitizer before entering a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday May 12, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A young boy uses hand sanitizer before entering a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday May 12, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Health Canada adds five products to list of recalled hand sanitizers

Agency has pulled two Sanix products for containing the ‘unacceptable ingredient,’ methanol.

Health Canada has added five new products to its growing list of recalled hand sanitizers.

The agency has pulled two Sanix products for containing the “unacceptable ingredient,” methanol.

Authorities also recalled Prairie Potions’ Purify Hand Sanitizer and Antibacterial Spray for using methanol.

Last Best Brewing and Distilling Hand Sanitizer and Rocky Mountain Soap Company’s Nomad Hand Sanitizer (Lemongrass) are both being recalled for missing risk statements and containing unauthorized technical-grade ethanol.

Since June, Health Canada has recalled more than 100 hand sanitizer products, often for containing unauthorized ingredients or improper labelling.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend
Next story
Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia have lobster taken, van burned as tensions heighten: chief

Just Posted

Police identified a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest following the death of a woman Oct. 10 near Parksville. (Submitted/RCMP)
UPDATE: Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Port McNeill Royal Canadian Legion announces changes for Remembrance Day

‘There WILL be a poppy sales campaign this year’

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Claire Trevena talks 15 years in the public eye as North Island MLA

‘I’d like to thank all the people in the North Island whether they voted for me or not’

Union takes former conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren
Canadians divided over mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, priority inoculations

Only 39 per cent of respondents said getting a vaccine should be mandatory

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Power outages on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast began early Tuesday morning due to a “potent” weather system moving down the Island and towards the mainland. (BC Hydro)
“Potent” low pressure system brings winds, takes power from Vancouver Island

Over 43,000 customers powerless in Vancouver Island after autumn storm rages

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read