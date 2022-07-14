Health Canada is expected to give an update on the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers between the ages of six-months and five-years old. A family arrives for an appointment at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Health Canada is expected to give an update on the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers between the ages of six-months and five-years old. A family arrives for an appointment at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vax for youngest kids

Moderna vaccine can be given to young children between the ages of six months and five years old

Canada’s drug regulator approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.

Health Canada now says the Moderna vaccine can be given to young children between the ages of six months and five years old in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to provide advice on its use later today.

The approval expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to nearly two million children in Canada, though the availability of the vaccine will be determined by provinces.

The vaccine requires two dose given about four weeks apart.

Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for young children between six-months and five-years old was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Moderna prepares to seek Health Canada COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 6

RELATED: Majority of B.C. parents vaccinated, but most kids are not

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Previous story
North Island non-profits to get $900,000 from provincial gaming grant
Next story
Train derailed near Kamloops

Just Posted

Canadian currency. (File photo)
North Island non-profits to get $900,000 from provincial gaming grant

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. (Francesca Lott photo)
Gold River girl celebrates her 7th birthday atop Mt. Kilimanjaro with her mom

The BC Movement Arts Society was founded and directed by Mary-Louise Albert. (Submitted photo)
The BC Movement Arts Society: Uniting urban and rural in the North Island

Desiree Lawson, MaPP Implementation Coordinator, Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance with a geoduck. Photo courtesy North Island College
Central Coast First Nations partner with North Island College on geoduck aquaculture pilot