An example of the affected units of dried cannabis. (Joint Ventures Craft Cannabis photo)

Health Canada recalls B.C. cannabis product due to powdery mildew contamination

Anyone who may have purchased the contaminated cannabis should stop using the product immediately

Health Canada and Joint Venture Craft Cannabis have issued a recall notice on a B.C.-based cannabis product due to contamination from powdery mildew.

The recall affects a batch of Bud Coast–Saltspring OG Shark dried cannabis in 3.5 gram units distributed by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch. According to Health Canada’s recall notice, 1,071 units were sold between Sept. 22 and Oct. 7

“The affected product may contain powdery mildew. In certain individuals, exposure may result in allergic symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, wheezing, runny nose or nasal congestion, and watery or itchy eyes,” the notice reads.

Anyone who may have purchased the contaminated cannabis should stop using the product immediately and return the product to the retailer where they purchased it.

Exposure to mouldy cannabis products can cause temporary adverse health consequences, but neither Health Canada nor Joint Venture have received any adverse reaction reports about the recalled cannabis.

