(Pixabay photo)

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

A coalition of public health-care advocates is calling on the British Columbia government to ease a COVID-19-caused surgical backlog through publicly funded solutions, not private clinics.

The BC Health Coalition is concerned the province’s Surgical Renewal Plan could escalate the use of for-profit surgical clinics.

The coalition says the plan to reduce wait times should first offer concrete proposals to ramp up improvements to public systems.

Coalition co-chair Edith MacHattie says using for-profit surgical clinics has the potential to further entrench profit-driven health care in B.C.

She says the wait reduction plan makes what she calls “bold commitments” to expand public operating room hours, but she believes the province must go further.

The coalition wants the health ministry to make full use of public hospital capacity before using private clinics, and to scale up B.C.’s five rapid access clinics doing hip and knee replacements.

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, draining it of resources as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, MacHattie says in a statement.

“This is an opportunity to implement proven innovations that will make our public system stronger and more resilient now and into the future,” she says.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1
Next story
B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Just Posted

Financial advice to weather a pandemic

From government programs to updating your budget, there is help.

Alert Bay will not increase municipal property taxes for 2020

Total rate will still increase due to regional district and provincial rate hikes

Rotary club completes trail extension in Port McNeill

Two culturally modified trees from ‘Namgis ancestors found along the path

Hundreds of NIC students benefit from school’s largest-ever legacy gift

Late Allan Duncan Pritchard donated $285,000 to NIC Foundation

Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Most Read