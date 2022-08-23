Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos makes a funding announcement during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Duclos has appointed Leigh Chapman to the newly reinstated role of chief federal nursing officer to offer input on the many issues facing Canada’s health systems.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos makes a funding announcement during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Duclos has appointed Leigh Chapman to the newly reinstated role of chief federal nursing officer to offer input on the many issues facing Canada’s health systems.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Health minister appoints chief nursing officer to offer input on care concerns

National shortage of qualified nurses has continued to stretch health systems thin

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has appointed Leigh Chapman to the newly reinstated role of chief federal nursing officer to offer input on the many issues facing Canada’s health systems.

The federal government announced it would reinstate the role in February in recognition of the central role nurses played in keeping health care afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, a national shortage of qualified nurses has continued to stretch health systems thin as they struggle to maintain care.

Unions representing nurses report their members are over worked, burnt out and leaving the industry in droves.

Duclos says Chapman will play a “crucial” role in helping to stabilize the health workforce and make sure nurses’ perspectives are included in health policy work.

Chapman is a registered nurse in Toronto with a PhD from the University of Toronto’s faculty of nursing.

RELATED: ‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Health

Previous story
Provincial funds will help support unhoused people in Campbell River and the North Island
Next story
B.C. wildfires: Close to 40,000 hectares burned so far in 2022

Just Posted

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Provincial funds will help support unhoused people in Campbell River and the North Island

The fire in question, located just east of Tahsis on this map, has grown to 25 hectares since Aug. 22. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Dashboard
Out-of-control fire near Woss grows to 25 hectares

A Feeding Frenzy in the Tropical Pacific by Stewart Marshall. (Debra Lynn photo)
Stewart Marshall: Artist at a turning point

Members of the 2022 Tour de Rock team. (Tour de Rock photo)
Tour de Rock riders getting ready to hit the road for 25th-anniversary fundraiser