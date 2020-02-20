British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Dix and Dr. Henry announced Tuesday that British Columbia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus and the person in question is being treated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

B.C. health officials have confirmed that a sixth case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the province, this time in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in an update Thursday that the latest patient is a woman in her 30s who recently returned from Iran.

Fraser Health is investigating if anyone has made close contact with the woman while she remains in isolation.

This marks the first patient in B.C. to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus who did not travel from China.

ALSO READ: First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season
Next story
Resident discovers five discarded hog heads in Vancouver Island ditch

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP investigating drug offences

Both vehicle occupants may face future charges related to the suspected drugs and cash.

Port McNeill’s Barb Drennan named forest technologist of the year

“Her work with the Heiltsuk First Nation is a model for other forest professionals”

UPDATED: Forest industry supporters and convoy deliver petition at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Petition is in favour of ‘working forests’

Port McNeill council tackles the issue of AirBnBs

Council wants a public hearing to identify options for short-term rentals in Port McNeill.

Port McNeill council roundup: Feb. 11 meeting

Various stories from Port McNeill council’s Feb. 11 meeting.

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Petition seeks to remove local police department from Lindsay Buziak murder case

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

Resident discovers five discarded hog heads in Vancouver Island ditch

WARNING: Graphic image may be upsetting to some readers

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Most Read