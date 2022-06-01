The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise funds and awareness throughout June

Every year, more than 89,000 Canadians suffer a stroke and 878,000 are living with stroke symptoms.

But thanks to efforts across the country over the last 30 years, Canadians are far more likely to survive a stroke than they were in the past. That research has been led by the Heart & Stroke Foundation, which has contributed $1.6 billion in funding for treatment since 1952.

“The progress we have seen in stroke care is monumental,” says Heart & Stroke director of health systems, Patrice Lindsay. “Just over thirty years ago when someone experienced a stroke, there was almost nothing that could be done for them. This has completely changed, today there is so much that can be done to treat stroke and support recovery.”

Despite the advancements in treatment, the number of Canadians who suffer from strokes is on the rise. The Heart & Stroke Foundation attributes the rise to an aging population and an increase in stroke among young people — likely due to an increase in health factors like unhealthy diets, high blood pressure and lack of physical activity.

une is stroke month. The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise awareness around the causes and warning signs of stroke.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthHeart & Stroke

Previous story
Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie
Next story
Ukraine support, climate impact of military discussed by North Island-Powell River MP at NATO PA event in Lithuania

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (fourth from right) met with delegates from 30 NATO countries over the weekend. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Ukraine support, climate impact of military discussed by North Island-Powell River MP at NATO PA event in Lithuania

Celtic Celebration photos by Debra Lynn
Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association’s Celtic Celebration takes over Civic Centre

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The Tenors played a benefit concert in Port McNeill on May 27. (Debra Lynn photo)
The Tenors benefit concert in Port McNeill raises funds for a good cause