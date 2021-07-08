Heavy police presence at Campbell River shooting incident

Campbell River RCMP attended a reported shooting incident at the Tim Hortons restaurant in the south end of the city Thursday morning, July 8.
Details are few at the moment but there is a heavy police and ambulance presence at the Willow Point location. There are white plastic tarps on the ground behind police vehicles near the drive-through window at the popular take-out restaurant.
The IIO has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting.
More to come…
@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter