Police attended the WIllow Point Tim Hortons for a reported shooting incident. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Heavy police presence at Campbell River shooting incident

Initial reports are of a shooting incident, IIO called in to investigate

Campbell River RCMP attended a reported shooting incident at the Tim Hortons restaurant in the south end of the city Thursday morning, July 8.

Details are few at the moment but there is a heavy police and ambulance presence at the Willow Point location. There are white plastic tarps on the ground behind police vehicles near the drive-through window at the popular take-out restaurant.

The IIO has been called in to investigate a police-involved shooting.

More to come…

Campbell River

