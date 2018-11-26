Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

Get ready for stormy weather on Vancouver Island as rain and wind were forecasted to batter the region.

On Monday morning, Environment Canada warned of 80-kilometre-per-hour winds and heavy rain.

Up to 80 millimetres was expected to fall, although some areas could see between 90 and 120 millimetres by Tuesday morning.

The agency warned heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.

Drivers are asked to keep their headlights on and maintain a safe following distance, as well as watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

