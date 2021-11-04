News Bulletin file photo

Helicopter crashes in forest on Vancouver Island, pilot injured

Man airlifted after sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries in incident near Parksville

A pilot was injured in a helicopter crash in a forest near Parksville this afternoon.

The incident happened in Nanoose Bay at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The pilot was doing forestry work about five or six kilometres west of the intersection of the Island Highway and Northwest Bay Logging Road when the Bell Jet Ranger crashed, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

“A mechanic who works with the helicopter pilot was on scene and managed to extricate him,” O’Brien said.

Paramedics coming from Nanaimo and Parksville were the first responders to arrive, police say, and brought the man, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, to the highway intersection to meet an air ambulance. The patient was transported to hospital in Victoria.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the call, though the helicopter did not catch fire.

READ ALSO: Chopper wreckage recovered from fatal crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Iqaluit’s water emergency has so far cost $1.5M, city may ask Nunavut for aid
Next story
B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of the students being unvaccinated. (www.gwanaknations.ca photo)
North Island First Nation extends shutdown due to increase in COVID-19 exposures

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Port Hardy Secondary School senior girls volleyball team. (Submitted photo)
Senior girls volleyball returns to the North Island courts

Krystle Dos Santos performing at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy. (Debra Lynn photo)
North Island Concert Society returns with some Motown tunes at the Civic Centre