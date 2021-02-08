Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; 13 deaths reported over weekend

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. recorded 1,236 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 deaths, over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference Monday (Feb. 8).

By day, the breaks down to 428 cases recorded Saturday, 465 cases reported Sunday and 343 cases on Monday, and five epi-linked.

By region, the three-day total breaks down to 266 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 601 cases in Fraser Health, 152 cases in Interior Health, 86 cases in Island Health and 131 cases in Northern Health.

There have been a total of 70,952 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, of whom 65,605 have recovered. There are 234 people in hospital at the moment, 69 of whom are in intensive care or ICU.

Henry said that 154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Of those people, 12,111 have received their second dose.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus