Here comes the sun: Vancouver Island finally slated for summer temperatures

Five days of sunshine to kick off summer season, starting Thursday

Environment Canada predicts Victoria temperatures will hit 28 C with sunny skies on Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)

At long last, the sun is arriving over Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is predicting five days of sunshine starting Thursday for East Vancouver Island from Victoria to Campbell River.

“The south coast will experience a stretch of warmer than average temperatures beginning later this week. On Friday, inland temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 20’s,” an environment Canada special advisory states.

“Through the weekend and into early next week, temperatures will remain in the upper 20’s until Tuesday. There will be some respite from the elevated daytime temperatures as overnight lows fall into the mid-teens.

The national forecaster is predicting temperatures will continue to climb to the height of the heat this week on Sunday, with a dip to 26 C predicated for Monday (June 27).

Sunday’s prediction of 28 C falls short of the record for that day, 29.6 C set in 2002. The record low for the same day is 5 C in 1971, according to Environment Canada data.

Normal temperatures for the week average 20 C.

On the mainland and into the Cariboo and Okanagan, the national forecaster predicts Saturday (June 25) temperatures will reach into the upper 20C’s, before increasing to low-to-mid 30C’s on Sunday and into early next week. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-teens, according to Environment Canada.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase as well as an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability, noted Environment Canada. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.

Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

READ ALSO: Cooling centres in Victoria, provincial alert system readying for extreme heat

READ ALSO: Langford set to apply for extreme heat mapping funding

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria’s May was one of the coldest, wettest in 20 years

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather