Pumper 5 truck gets pushed into the fire station. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)

Here’s the total cost for the Town of Port McNeill’s brand new Pumper 5 truck

The truck arrived in Port McNeill on April 22 to much celebration

Have you seen Port McNeill Fire Rescue’s new Pumper 5 truck?

It was purchased from Fort Garry Fire Trucks for a total of $500,000.

The Town of Port McNeill financed the truck with $100,000 from the Fire Department Reserve and the remainder through the Municipal Finance Authority of BC. Port McNeill did apply for grant funding for the truck, but it was ultimately not funded.

There were a few delays due to supply issues, but the truck eventually left Winnipeg and arrived in town on April 22 to much celebration.

