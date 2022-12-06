(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

High-end sewing machines stolen from Kelowna business

Rental van used in late-night break-and-enter

A Kelowna business has been given a heavy financial burden after the theft of its high-end sewing machines.

Linda’s Quilt Shoppe on McCurdy Road was hit around 12:30a.m. on Dec. 5 when a rental van was shown arriving on security footage, with four men getting out and entering the storefront.

Twelve machines were stolen, ranging in prices from $6,000 to $25,000. The business owner said that they only found out when a neighbour called and told them that the store’s door was wide open.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said that they are using the BC RCMP Forensics Unit to try to uncover any information.

Anybody with dash cam video footage or may have witnessed this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna homeless advocate dies

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor looks to make city hall more transparent with lobbyist registry

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Previous story
Most unused COVID-19 vaccines will expire at the end of the year: auditor general
Next story
B.C. hospital visits up about 200 cases a day amid influenza surge

Just Posted

Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
Non-profit provincial grants will support accessibility in Port Hardy

First responder Greg Beatty walking in full turnout gear in the rain to raise funds for Movember. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice first responder braves wind and heavy rain for a charitable cause

Debra Lynn Photography
Celtic Celebration takes over the stage at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. (Photo courtesy YouTube)
MP Rachel Blaney raises questions about weather stations after deadly plane crash