Many sailings have been delayed or cancelled due to high winds and snow removal. (Black Press Media file photo)

High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

Snow removal, 60-80 km winds stop many morning sailings

High winds have caused ferry cancellations and delays, resulting in longer wait times for future sailings.

The 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. departures from both Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled; but as of 8:40 a.m., the 10:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay is scheduled to operate.

The 6:15 a.m. from Comox and the 8:05 a.m. from Powell River were also cancelled, but following sailings are set to continue.

ALSO READ: Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

The 7:50 a.m. departing Cortes Island was cancelled and the 9:05 a.m. departing Quadra Island as also been cancelled.

The Denman Island to Hornby Island 8:20 a.m. sailing was cancelled so crews could remove snow; while the Port McNeill to Alert Bay sailing is operating 45 minutes behind schedule due to snow removal.

For updated information on ferry cancellations and delays visit bcferries.com.

Most Read