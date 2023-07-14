Highland dancer from Vancouver Island repeats as Canadian champion

Nanaimo’s world champion Highland dancer is best in Canada once again.

Annalise Lam, from Brigadoon Dance Academy, moved up an age division but was nevertheless able to win the Canadian championship at nationals July 2-6 in Halifax. Seven Brigadoon dancers made the trip to Halifax, with four competing in the Canadian championships.

Lam finished first in the fling and the reel and second in the sword and the seann triubhas to earn the overall title in the under-21 division.

The ScotDance Canada championships, open to international competitors, were held the same week, and Lam won that championship too on the strength of first-place results in the fling and reel and a second-place result in the sword. In premier competition, she was second in the half hullachan and third in the fling and the seann triubhas.

Miranda Lam, also competing in the under-21 division, was second in the fling and third in the reel at nationals and second in the fling at the ScotDance championships. She added second-place results in the fling and half hullachan in premier 19-year-old competition.

Allison McBride earned a third place in the sword dance in the under-12 division at Canadian championships and took third in the seann triubhas in ScotDance competition. In premier competition, she placed second in the seann triubhas, half hullachan and village maid.

Brigadoon’s other Canadian championships qualifier was Keltie Willis. She was second in the reel in U18 ScotDance competition and third in the flora in premier competition.

Also, McKenzie Ranger placed second in the reel in pre-championship 12-year-old competition and second in the seann triubhas in restricted premier competition; and Rachel Egan won the trophy fling in novice 10-year-old competition.

Three dancers from Brigadoon Dance Academy – Annalise and Miranda Lam and Gabrielle Colonna – have also been selected to dance in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland in August.

“What an incredible accomplishment,” remarked instructor Diena Henry in a press release.

Dance