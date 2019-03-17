UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

Highway 1 is now open after being closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed that a small natural avalanche occurred 46 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 around 1 p.m.
One vehicle was involved but not buried. There were no injuries reported on scene and no onsite arrival of a Medivac helicopter.
“Warming afternoons create increased avalanche risk at this time of year,” said a spokesperson from the ministry in an email. “The ministry continually monitors conditions and is actively conducting controls across the Service Area by Ministry Avalanche Technicians.”
🚧⚠️#BCHwy1 46km east of #Revelstoke is closed due to an #Avalanche. Avalanche control will be conducted so expect delays. Please check https://t.co/WY3ExjqEiT for updates. https://t.co/kdrqeSkNmS @DriveBC @DriveBC_K @TranBCRockyMtn @RevelstokeMTNR #Area12 @Shuswapscanner pic.twitter.com/b4mGtnUt5W
— EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) March 17, 2019
