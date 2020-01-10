Hold and secure protocol implemented at Vancouver Island school after report of weapons-related incident

‘Hold and secure’ protocol was implemented at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay, Friday afternoon, after reports of an incident on school grounds.

“RCMP were notified of a possible weapons-related incident involving a male outside G.P. Vanier Secondary School on Headquarters Road,” said School District 71 manager of communications, Mary Lee, in a statement sent to the Comox Valley Record. “As a result, the school district implemented its Hold and Secure protocol as a precautionary measure.”

According to the SD 71 website, hold and secure is implemented “in response to security threats or criminal activity outside the school. During a Hold and Secure, all entrance doors to the school are locked, with no one permitted in or out of the building. No one, other than law enforcement, is permitted access to the building until the Hold and Secure has been cleared.”

“Frontline officers [were] in the area investigating a report of a male with a weapon; using an abundance of caution, the decision was made to place the school in a hold and secure while the investigation [continued],” said Cst. Monika Terragni, RCMP media relations, adding that the incident was “not random in nature.”

The ‘hold and secure’ was lifted at 2:15 p.m. with no arrests made.

“We are still actively investigating; however, I can tell you that we’ve identified all the parties involved and located them all,” said Terragni, in an email response issued approximately one hour after the protocol was lifted.


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Island Highway north of Sayward junction now open
Next story
First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Just Posted

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Island Highway north of Sayward junction now open

Road had been closed after a semi-truck involved in an incident blocked the highway completely

LETTER: Loggers are standing guard at the entrances of the most vital access roads to their place of work

“Where was and is our NDP (which I voted for all my life as a Canadian) to intervene?”

Tiny homes builder says they weren’t aware of District of Port Hardy bylaw

Debagheera’s intent was to show the tiny homes to Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Are you prepared?

“don’t forget to check the tide chart before you head out for a beach shoot”

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case faces sex assault charges in Ontario

Steven Bacon, 59, has a court appearance scheduled in March in Thunder Bay

Protesters rally in support of B.C. First Nation chiefs against natural gas pipeline

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Hold and secure protocol implemented at Vancouver Island school after report of weapons-related incident

‘Hold and secure’ protocol was implemented at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School… Continue reading

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Most Read