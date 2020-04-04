B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 2, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)

‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

Saturday’s number of new cases marks the lowest in weeks.

B.C.’s top doctor is hesitant to call the latest decrease in day-to-day confirmed COVID-19 cases a “win,” but says the province is starting to see a bend in the curve of transmission.

“We are in the thick of it and we must hold our line,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a news conference on Saturday (April 4).

“This is our time when we need to keep our firewall strong. We all can stand proud knowing that we are doing our bit.”

Henry announced 29 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing the number of active cases in B.C. to 461. Of those active cases, 149 people are in hospital due to their symptoms.

So far, 704 people have recovered from the virus, representing 58 per cent of the 1,203 confirmed cases since February.

Henry also announced three new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 38. Across Canada, 228 people have died.

Henry has said that the province is in its second incubation period, which means that the next two weeks will be the result of how well the public followed the social contact restrictions put in place over the past few weeks.

“I don’t think I’ ready to say anything is a ‘win’ yet, but every day that we have been bending that curve is a good thing,” she said, adding that there is still concern over ensuring those being repatriated from overseas follow mandatory 14-day self-isolation orders.

Henry said she also remains concerned over the 23 outbreaks at seniors’ homes in the province.

“This could take a turn for the worse for us in the coming week, in particular, but I’m heartened that we’re seeing that decrease in acceleration.”

More to come.

