Homicide investigation underway after body found in house fire in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the death in a recent house fire as a homicide. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The investigation into the discovery of a body after a house fire last week in Harewood is now being treated as a homicide.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a deceased man was found in a home on Athletic Street in south Nanaimo following a fire in the house around 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

“The investigation into the discovery of a body in house fire … is now being called a homicide,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “To further the investigation, we’re now releasing the name of the deceased.”

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Trevor Stross.

“[He] is of no fixed address and was known to have recently arrived in Nanaimo and known to travel between Nanaimo and Victoria,” O’Brien said.

Anyone who had any recent interactions with Stross is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-27862.

