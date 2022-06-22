Homicide suspect and victim named as Nanaimo RCMP investigate case

Police want to speak with anyone who knew why the victim, who was from Victoria, was in Nanaimo

Simon James Baker has been charged with second-degree murder in a homicide that claimed the life of a Victoria woman Monday, June 20. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP have released the names of the suspect and victim in this week’s homicide in the city’s Harewood area.

Simon James Baker, 21, of Nanaimo, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Denise Allick, 40, of Victoria, following the alleged crime Monday, June 20, at a home on Eighth Street.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police responded to a report of a disturbance outside the residence at about 10 p.m. to find Allick had died because of injuries she had sustained.

Baker was arrested a short time later without incident and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. today, June 22, in Nanaimo.

Police noted in the press release that they do not know why Allick was in Nanaimo this week, and they don’t know whether the victim and suspect knew one another.

The Nanaimo RCMP would like to speak with anyone who has information about why Allick was Nanaimo. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-3245, quote file 2022-9074 and request to speak to an officer with Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit.



