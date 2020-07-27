B.C. Premier John Horgan provides the latest update on the COVID-19 response in the province during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Horgan says those who have offshore licence plates on their vehicles while driving in the province should take the bus or ride a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says drivers who have out-of-province licence plates on their vehicles should consider taking public transit or riding a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by people.

Horgan also suggests drivers change over to B.C. licence plates to avoid trouble from residents who are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates but judging people by where their vehicle is registered does not often tell a complete story of their circumstances.

Horgan says people with out-of-province plates should also be mindful that they are overtly declaring they may not be from B.C.

Residents from other provinces are allowed to travel to B.C., but Horgan says the province is committed to keeping its borders with the United States closed until the country gets a better handle on COVID-19.

Horgan says British Columbia residents should also consider the circumstances of other people before making any judgments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses
Next story
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw to build new 52-spot daycare facility on reserve

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw to build new 52-spot daycare facility on reserve

Funding will also provide for training new early childhood educators

Garmin’s inReach system breached over weekend

Some Garmin services were down for four days due to cyber attack

PHOTOS: Port Hardy’s highland dancers learn new steps

Traditional highland dances re-choreographed for virtual international challenge

Over 108 properties sold in Port Alice and area since 2015

Written by Debra Lynn Port Alice residents wouldn’t be wrong to think… Continue reading

Seven Hills Golf & Country Club is thriving amidst COVID-19

‘… the real spike has been in our junior memberships’

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

North Island healthcare advocates demand inquiry into awarding of Campbell River Hospital lab contract

An organization of North Island health care advocates demand an independent investigation… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Most Read