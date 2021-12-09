B.C. Forest Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses

The premier is calling for any witnesses to come forward to Victoria police after his forests minister was allegedly assault on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,” Horgan tweeted Wednesday evening. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know & she’ll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact (Victoria police).”

I'm very upset my friend Minister @KatrineConroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature. Kat's one of the toughest people I know & she'll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact @VicPDCanada. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) December 9, 2021

