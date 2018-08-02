Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Two exotic car drivers on their way to a private event at Mission Raceway on Thursday morning had their vehicles impounded after being charged with excessive speeding.

A 2017 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2016 McLaren 675H, both driven by 22-year-old residents from Burnaby, were stopped in the 25800-block of Lougheed Highway, said Ridge Meadows RCMP.

A laser speed reader showed a speed of up to 138 kilometres per hour, in an 80 km/h zone.

The drivers were each given fines of $368 and received three demerit points on their licences. One of the drivers still had an N licence and both had received previously excessive speeding tickets.

“This stretch of Lougheed Highway is our number one problem area when it comes to excessive speed,” said Sgt. Bruce McCowan in a release.

“No matter the time of year, this specific area is plagued with unsafe speeds, 24/7, regardless of the road and weather conditions. We have seen too many tragic outcomes where all the driver needed to do was just slow down.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP have ticketed 472 drivers for excessive speed so far in 2018, with 178 of those happening on the stretch of Lougheed between Maple Ridge and Mission.

In any case of excessive speed, vehicles will be impounded for at least a week.