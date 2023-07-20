Keremeos landfill. (Submitted) Keremeos landfill. (Submitted)

Keremeos landfill. (Submitted) Keremeos landfill. (Submitted)

‘Housecleaning?’: Armed forces explode mortar shells at Keremeos landfill

‘It could just be somebody housecleaning’: RDOS CAO

The Canadian Armed Forces bomb unit will explode two unexploded mortar shells found at the Keremeos landfill.

The shells were found at the landfill on Wednesday, July 19, resulting in the closure of the facility.

READ ALSO: Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

The Keremeos Transfer Station and the stretch of El Rancho Drive in front of the entrance were both closed and the public advised to stay away.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said a pit will be dug and the shells will be buried and then exploded.

He told the regional district board the shells are old, likely from the Vietnam War era in the 1960s and 1970s.

“The impact shouldn’t be that great,” he said about exploding the shells.

He added that it is not known how or why the shells were at the Keremeos landfill.

“They don’t know where they came from or why,” he said. “It could just be somebody housecleaning.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed ForcesKeremeos

Previous story
B.C. couple launching hunger strike to protest pickleball noise
Next story
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn B.C. firefighter

Just Posted

A deep sea octopus. Dr Cherisse Du Preez Ocean Exploration Trust, Northeast Pacific Seamount Expedition Partners
Deep-sea octopus garden nursery discovered beneath B.C. waves

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk ties the apron up on Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shiela Malcolmson as B.C. Premier David Eby adjusts his during the announcement of $7.5 million to the United Way by the province for Food Hubs. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Provincial government announces $7.5 million investment in food hub funding

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix (left) and Premier David Eby announce the plan to build a three-storey long term care facility on the west side of the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus that will accomodate 153 long-term care beds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Province announces new seniors long-term care facility for Campbell River

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.