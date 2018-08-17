Clean up kits were distributed to Fort Mac residents courtesy of the Red Cross to help begin the recovery process. (Canadian Red Cross photo)

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

As the wildfire threat in B.C. grows, organizations are taking donations to help those who have been forced to leave home, or worse, those whose homes have been destroyed.

The Canadian Red Cross is working alongside the province, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected.

You can donate to them online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, to help supply cots, blankets, food, clothing and other personal items to the roughly 3,000 who’ve been displaced.

Donations are also being accepted by Food Banks BC, The Salvation Army, United Way, and BC Liquor Stores.

Each group is collecting funds for direct relief, assisting in long-term rebuilding efforts, or forwarding funds to organizations like the Red Cross. To find a full list, click here.

B.C. Wildfires 2018: The latest on major blazes across the province

Meanwhile, BC Hydro is providing bill credits to customers who have been forced out.

The utility is working with local authorities to identify both residential and commercial customers in evacuation areas, and will automatically apply a credit to the account for the electricity consumed during the period they are out of the home or business because of evacuation order.

Customers who have lost their homes will have charges from their last bill waived, as well as any charges for electricity used prior to the wildfire.

Customers on evacuation alert may be able to defer bill payments or arrange a flexible payment plan, and can call BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) to discuss options.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students
Next story
East Zeballos placed under evacuation alert as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

Just Posted

Port McNeill Cannabis Committee stumbles out of the gate

“I’m worried we could just be all over the map and I need to see a plan.”

Port Alice’s new RCMP officers going through clearance process

The medical process can take several months to complete as there are several steps involved.

East Zeballos placed under evacuation alert as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

BC Wildfire Service says rolling debris on steep terrain poses danger to firefighters

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down wildland fire

PHFR members responded to the scene, located the fire, and contained it to the immediate area.

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

21% of people admit to being addicted to their phone: poll

Smartphone usage surpasses TV time in B.C. homes, a new survey suggests

Firefighters “beat down” flames outside of Vancouver Island village

Tiny coastal town of Zeballos on edge following evacuation alert

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

Coffee chain plans to open 1,500 stores in Asia over the next decade

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

A Brush with Henschel: Harbour Glow

Harbour Glow is another attempt to capture one of the moods this beautiful environment has to offer.

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

Most Read