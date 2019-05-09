’Howard’ the giant gnome being prepped May 9 for his move from Nanoose Bay. He will eventually be on display at Galey Farms in Saanich. (Karly Blats photo)

Howard, Vancouver Island’s giant gnome, is on the move

Iconic figure will be refurbished, then put on display at Galey Farms in Saanich

  • May. 9, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Howard, the world’s largest gnome, is getting ready to head to his new home.

Crews are currently at the Chevron gas station in Nanoose Bay, readying the iconic giant gnome to move down-Island. His new home will be the family-focused Galey Farms in Saanich.

He will be kept in storage initially, then refurbished and it is hoped he will be on display sometime in October.

Black Press Media reporter Karly Blats is on-scene. Story will be updated.

READ MORE: Giant gnome finds new home at Galey Farms in Saanich

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage
Next story
B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Just Posted

United Way grants $8,000 to Umbrella Society for addictions support

Umbrella Society to offer another session of their Understanding Addiction workshops this fall

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Cherry blossom trees in Port Alice

“I look forward to when all the cherry blossom trees in Port Alice bloom”

Third annual Rugged and Wild Race takes over Rotary Trail in Port McNeill

Rotarian Trudy Lacasse stated they are really enthusiastic about phase three being finished.

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Motorcyclist dies after crash with minivan south of Nanaimo

Accident happened Tuesday evening at Nanaimo Lakes Road and South Forks Road

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Howard, Vancouver Island’s giant gnome, is on the move

Iconic figure will be refurbished, then put on display at Galey Farms in Saanich

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

Most Read