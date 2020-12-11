A large film studio project is being proposed for the Malahat. Pictured is a graphic of the project. (Submitted graphic)

A large film studio project is being proposed for the Malahat. Pictured is a graphic of the project. (Submitted graphic)

Huge film studio development proposed for Malahat Nation lands

Project estimated to provide about 1,500 jobs

A huge film studio is being proposed for the Malahat, near Mill Bay.

The Malahat Nation is partnering with Victoria-based Alpha Select Production Services Inc. in the proposal to build an ambitious 80-acre studio project, which would be called Malahat Film Studios, on its land.

The project would include six world-class sound stages as well as related offices and workshops, a technical academy for apprenticeships and skills-transfer training, a business park, office park, and an industrial zone, as well as a shopping village and hotel.

At full scale, the project is forecast to provide 1,500 direct jobs for the region, which would make it among the top employers in the area.

RELATED STORY: B.C. FILM INDUSTRY GIVEN GO-AHEAD TO RESTART PRODUCTIONS HALTED DUE TO COVID-19

Beverley Dondale, CEO of Alpha Select Production Services, and Josh Handysides, CAO of the Malahat Nation, recently appeared as a delegation to a meeting of the board at the Cowichan Valley Regional District and said the proposed project has completed the pre-feasibility stage and is now moving into the feasibility study stage with the potential of being completed in the next few years.

Dondale requested that the CVRD provide a letter of support regarding the project, stating that it is one of the last pieces of the puzzle her company’s investors require to provide funding.

A staff report from the district’s Economic Development Division indicated that the motion picture industry contributed $3.2 billion to the B.C. economy in 2018 to 2019.

The report said the direct economic impact of location-based film activity in the region in recent years is estimated to be several million dollars per year.

“Cowichan does not presently have a dedicated film studio. Economic Development Cowichan’s strategic plan identifies sector development goals related to film, including working toward the development of permanent film production facilities and film services in the Cowichan Valley,” the report said.

“The proposed Malahat Film Studio, if completed as envisioned, would act on this goal, and be a major economic driver for the region related to foreign direct investment, employment, and apprenticeship and training opportunities. The project would also impact the demand for housing, other development, and related services, in proximity to the site.”

RELATED STORY: SCENES FROM THE TELEVISION SERIES ‘SUPER PUPZ’ FILMED IN DOWNTOWN DUNCAN

The report concluded that the proposed project represents a significant economic opportunity for the region.

“Given the alignment with the EDC strategic plan, it would be appropriate for EDC staff to provide a letter of support to Malahat Nation for a proposed film and production studio,” it said.

Kate Marsh, a CVRD director from North Cowichan, said she is excited to see and imagine what the project would bring to the region.

“Seeing Mill Bay become a mecca for film is almost numbingly exciting,” she said.

CVRD Chairman Aaron Stone, who is also the mayor of Ladysmith, said he has had experience with the film industry after several filming projects in the town over the last few years.

“One of things I heard from those filming in Ladysmith was that they wished there was more studio space here, and they talked about the need for more storage space for their gear as well,” he said.

“This would be a great opportunity for the Island.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

municipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Development permit approved for Urban Village affordable housing in Port Hardy
Next story
Kids need media literacy education to match the rise of social networks, says experts

Just Posted

The Urban Village site was originally intended for the new Big House, but that project has been moved to the Tsulquate Reserve. (Zoe Ducklow|Gazette)
Development permit approved for Urban Village affordable housing in Port Hardy

Qwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations hope to see ground broken by spring 2021

The entrance to the Port Hardy aquatic centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Council approves borrowing 2.3 million from taxpayers for pool revitalization

Now all that’s left is the final bylaw reading, which will happen in January.

The mixed up tests were caused by human error, not faulty results. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Backwards tray results in 12 misinformed COVID-19 testees

Six negative and six positive results were linked to the wrong names on the North Island

Shelter Point Distillery near Oyster River had pivoted to produce hand sanitizer for Vancouver Island hospitals and first responders when a supply shortage loomed during the pandemic. (Shelter Point Distillery/Facebook)
MPs urge support for small-scale Island distilleries after feds give sanitizer contracts to big firms

Trio calls on feds to financially support distilleries like Shelter Point, Wayward and Ampersand

Port McNeill council met on Dec. 8 via Zoom meeting. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port McNeill council votes to ‘hit the pause button’ on the town’s Official Community Plan

Councillors felt the impact of the pandemic made the current process untenable.

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Former Victoria Grizzlies captain Alex Newhook during Team Canada selection camp in Red Deer. Newhook will play forward for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships. (Hockey Canada/Rob Wallator)
Former Victoria hockey star Alex Newhook cracks Team Canada

After a month in Red Deer, Newhook ready for World Juniors

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A large film studio project is being proposed for the Malahat. Pictured is a graphic of the project. (Submitted graphic)
Huge film studio development proposed for Malahat Nation lands

Project estimated to provide about 1,500 jobs

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Police in Nanaimo stopped 600 vehicles at road checks last weekend, checked five drivers for alcohol impairment and arrested two individuals. (Black Press file photo)
Driver arrested after asking Nanaimo RCMP for advice on avoiding road checks

Police report results of first weekend of CounterAttack impaired driving enforcement

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Most Read