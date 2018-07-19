Volunteers joined search and rescue crews to search for three missing Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation fishermen whose vessel sank near Tofino on June 15. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Human remains discovered near Tofino

The remains were discovered near the area that a vessel carrying five men sank on June 15.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating human remains discovered near Echachist Island on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that we’re in the early stages of an investigation involving unidentified human remains found yesterday,” Coroners Service communications manager Andy Watson told the Westerly News on Thursday afternoon. “The remains were discovered in the water. We are currently doing the work to determine the identity of the deceased.”

Echachist Island is near the area that a vessel carrying five men sank on June 15. Two of the men reached shore safely, but three others remain unaccounted for. A GoFundMe Page for the families of the three missing men was launched on June 20 and had raised $38,428 of its $90,000 goal on July 19.

Watson said it is too early to determine whether the discovered remains are related to the June 15 sinking.

“At this stage, it’s too early for us to say whether or not they’re related,” Watson said. “We’re in the very early stages of our investigation and we’re working hard to identify the identity right now.”

He declined to give a timeline for the remains to be identified.

“We never like to speculate on timeline, because so many factors can come into play,” he said.

Previous story
RV insurance costs $1,000 more in B.C. than in Alberta: taxpayers group

Just Posted

Historic Hornsby Crawler housing at hand

Construction for Hornsby Crawler structure approved by RDMW

Port McNeill Kids in Motion granted swimming funds from the town

Kids in Motion were granted $300 from the town to help cover costs for using the pool this summer.

Seven Hills seeks funding for power poles

Golf and Country Club requests $40,000 advance from RDMW

Editorial: Things are about to look a little different around here

Starting August 1, 2018, the North Island Gazette is going to have a fresh new look.

Long receives Highest Academic Achievement Award

RDMW staffer commended for his achievements in Local Government Administration Program

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

RV insurance costs $1,000 more in B.C. than in Alberta: taxpayers group

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire

Kervin’s Corner: Piece of Port Hardy history – the carrot campaign

Provincial politicians back then, as the plaque puts it, dangled promises of a highway.

Human remains discovered near Tofino

The remains were discovered near the area that a vessel carrying five men sank on June 15.

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

Most Read