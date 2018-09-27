Human remains found in Duncan

Police are investigating after human remains were found near the dike at the end of Access Road in Duncan on Wednesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police are investigating after being called to a report that remains that could be human were found on Sept. 26.

Just before noon Wednesday, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the dike near York and Access roads in Duncan after receiving reports of the remains, confirmed to be human, were found in a cornfield.

The BC Coroners Service was called to assist in determining the identity of the deceased.

At this time, it is too early to determine whether any criminality was involved in the person’s death, police said.

