Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

The RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service have confirmed that human remains have been found near Beasley Road, about 12 km west of Nelson.

“This death will be treated as suspicious until a forensic pathologist can confirm the cause of death,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, adding that police continue to investigate the case.

She said the identity of the deceased and the cause of death will not be established until a forensic autopsy is completed. The autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

RCMP say no further information will be available until an autopsy is complete.

Police closed off the eastern entrance to the road after the remains were found Tuesday morning by a person walking in the area.

Previous story
B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

Just Posted

VIDEO: Port McNeill’s second annual Rugged Race

The Port McNeill Rotary Club’s goal is to raise awareness to help build phrase three of the trail.

NISS students add paint to new totem pole

The pole will be unveiled at a special May 17 ceremony at NISS

Crown approves charges against male for hunting violations

The COS located illegal black bear parts during vehicle inspections near Port McNeill.

Province gives Ft. Rupert Elementary $105,000 for new playground

Playgrounds were chosen based on those with the greatest need

Port Hardy Ambassador program to welcome tourists

Pilot project will see locals greeting tourists throughout town

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

McCain Irrelevant, ‘He’s Dying Anyway,’ White House aide reportedly says

AP sources: A White House official dismissed a view expressed by Sen. McCain, says ‘he’s dying’

Most Read