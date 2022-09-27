Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as it approaches Florida

Early on Sept. 27, Hurricane Ian strengthened to a major Category 3 storm as it made landfall in western Cuba, just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Ian slammed into Cuba around 4:30 a.m. ET with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. Cuban authorities have said that hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated, and both emergency and medical personnel have been deployed.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

On Sept. 26, Ian passed by the nearby Cayman Islands with no reports of any major damage. Premier Wayne Panton said the British territory was, “very fortunate to have been spared the worst of a potentially very serious storm.”

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency with a direct hit on Tampa Bay forecast as soon as Sept. 28.

“That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts,” DeSantis said.

“This storm is trending to slow down, which means it could potentially sit on top of us for 47 hours,” said Cathie Perkins, director of Pinellas County Emergency Management. “That’s a lot of rain, and it’s not going to be able to drain out quickly.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CubaFloridahurricane

Previous story
Driver survives after vehicle plunges hundreds of feet from Malahat
Next story
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West

Just Posted

The Gate House Theatre is hosting Port McNeill’s All Candidates Meeting this year. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
All Candidates Meeting set for Town of Port McNeill’s municipal election

Debra Lynn Photography
Port Hardy’s Terry Fox Run raises over $2,500

Port Hardy raised $16,000 for Tour de Rock this year. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride kicks off in the North Island

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce has chosen Oct. 1 for the online All Candidates Forum. (Screenshot)
Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce sets date for online All Candidates Forum